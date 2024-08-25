Hone upgraded to hurricane, state of emergency declared in Hawaii

HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Hone was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane and is swirling closer to Hawaii's Big Island Sunday.

As of 2:00am Hawaii Standard Time, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center (CPHC) said the storm's maximum sustained winds had increased to 80 mph and that hone was centered roughly 115 miles south-southwest of Hilo, or 265 miles southeast of Honolulu.

A tropical storm warning remains in effect for Hawaii Island and residents could see 6 to 12 inches of rain.

Hone is also forecast to bring life-threatening surf and rip currents.

Governor Josh Green proclaimed a state of emergency Saturday that was expected to be in effect through Monday.

Also on Saturday, all remaining roundtrip flights between Honolulu and Hilo were canceled.

"The captain had announced that right now the winds have picked up and so it's higher than anticipated so it's unsafe for us to fly at the moment. I'm personally looking at maybe trying to fly to Kona at this point to drive over, but, obviously, safety is the first priority," said Moani Van-Alst Wright, whose flight was canceled to Hilo.