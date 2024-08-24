Skip to Content
Mega Millions jackpot increases to $575 million

By ,
today at 10:25 AM
Published 10:32 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - There is another chance to win as the Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $575 million.

That's a $285.5 million cash prize for the lump sum pay-out, the ninth largest prize in Mega Millions history.

It comes after no ticket matched all six numbers following Friday night's drawing. The white balls were 28, 30, 44, 66 and 69, and the Gold Mega Ball was two.

Meanwhile, there was over one million winning tickets for the August 23 drawing at other prize levels, including two tickets matching the five white balls to win the game's second-tier prize of $1 million.

One of those tickets, sold in Virginia is worth $3 million because it included the optional Megaplier, available for purchase in most states.

The next drawing is Tuesday, August 27.

Dillon Fuhrman

