Texas Department of Public Safety director announces retirement

AUSTIN, Texas (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Texas Department of Public Safety (TXDPS) Director Steve McCraw announced Friday he will retire at the end of the year.

"We sent out an email because the Governor has been very gracious and has authorized, approved of my retirement at the end of the year," McCraw shared.

McCraw broke the news while delivering a commencement address at a DPS Trooper Graduation Ceremony Friday morning in Austin.

McCraw began his career as a DPS trooper in 1977 and served as a narcotics agent until 1983 when he joined the FBI.

In Washington, he climbed the ranks and led anti-terrorism efforts, including the Office of Intelligence after the 9/11 attacks

In 2004, he became the Texas Homeland Security Director under then Governor Rick Perry before taking over the top job at DPS in 2009.

Inside the capitol, McCraw is seen as a no-nonsense law enforcement official, and a politically savvy operator who was able to hold onto his post through tumultuous times and political turnover.

He spoke Friday about his pride in the Texas Department of Public Safety:

"It's rather an easy thing to do, because I know Gov. Greg Abbott will ensure that my replacement is as good and likely better than I am at this particular job, and that we're in great hands because the people we have, the leaders that we have in this department. Because we're not an agency of a person, we're an agency of people, of dedicated and selfless, dedicated professionals that always get the job done." Col. Steve McCraw, Director, Texas DPS

In recent years, McCraw has drawn scrutiny as he led the department through a tumultuous period in the fallout of the 2022 Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde and its role in the state's border crackdown, Operation Lone Star.