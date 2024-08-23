Sky glows orange and purple during volcanic eruption in Iceland

REYKJANES PENINSULA, Iceland (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A volcano erupted in Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, prompting officials to declare a state of emergency on Thursday, August 22.

Footage filmed by Anastasiia Bortuali shows lava and smoke north of Grindavik.

The Icelandic Met Office reported an "intense earthquake swarm" began in the crater row on Thursday evening and was rapidly expanding.

Approximately 45 minutes later, a fissure opened east of Sylingarfell and a gas plume about 1 km (0.62 feet) high spread southward.

As of Friday morning, the agency estimated the fissure to be approximately 3.9 km (2.4 miles) long.

"The seismicity is fairly stable and the main activity is at the northern end of the eruptive fissure," the agency said. "It is therefore unlikely that the fissure will extend to the south," where Grindavik is located.

The Public Safety Department of the National Police declared a state of emergency in Sundhnukagigar on Thursday at 10:00pm GMT.