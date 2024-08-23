Skip to Content
Ohio woman injured after being hit by a beer can at a Hulk Hogan event

today at 9:57 AM
MEDINA, Ohio (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A woman was injured after being struck by a beer car at a Hulk Hogan event in Ohio on August 19.

Hogan was promoting his new beer brand, "Real American Beer," at the Thirsty Cowboys bar in Medina on Monday night.

A 50-year-old woman in the crowd was hit by a flying can and knocked to the ground. She was taken to hospital and required nine stitches to her forehead, according to local media.

Police officers took information, but no one was arrested or charged due to conflicting information about who threw the beer can, according to the report.

Video from Dean Joseph Ballway shows Hogan walking out onto a stage as the audience cheers for him. Other photos show him and a few women throwing beers into the crowd.

Dillon Fuhrman

dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com

