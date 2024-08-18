Shots fired at Joint Base San Antonio, no injuries reported

SAN ANTONIO (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A shootout at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland took place Saturday, where Air Force personnel exchanged gunfire with a shooter who opened fire two different times at an entrance gate.

The first shooting was around 2:00am Central when authorities say a gunman shot at guards stationed at the gate to a training annex.

More guards were sent to the gate, and then, before 5:00am Central, a car stopped outside the same gate and a gunman opened fire again.

Guards fired back at the gunman who got in the car and took off.

No one at the base was hurt.

It's not known how many bullets were fired in the gunfight or what the motive was.