National-World

Georgia deputy dead following ambush, suspect dies by suicide

today at 10:10 AM
Published 10:23 AM

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - In Georgia, a Paulding County deputy is dead after being ambushed and shot Saturday night following a domestic dispute. The suspect later died by suicide.

Deputies were responding to that domestic situation at a home in Hiram at around 6:15pm Eastern and were met with immediate gunfire. 30-year-old Deputy Brandon Cunningham was shot and later died.

Officials confirmed a woman involved with the suspect in the domestic dispute was also shot. She was transported to an Atlanta-area hospital and listed in stable condition.

Officials said the suspect died by suicide after barricading himself in the home.

"The male suspect, and we're not identifying that individual at this time, is deceased. He is deceased as a result of what appears to be a self inflicted gunshot wound," said Ashley Henson, Public Information Officer (PIO) with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).

An investigation is ongoing.

Deputy Cunningham was on the force in Paulding County for around four years. He leaves behind two children.

"I ask this community, as you always do, join behind us, stand beside us and hold us up. It's going to be a tough time for all of us and all of our guys. I know what Paulding County is, and I know the people here, I know what you'll do. I ask that you please keep this family in your prayers."

Sheriff Gary Gulledge, Paulding County Sheriff's Office
