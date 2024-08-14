Skip to Content
National-World

Consumer price growth slowed last month

By ,
today at 7:04 AM
Published 7:51 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A major inflation indicator is at it's lowest level since the pandemic.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) cooled to 2.9% in July. That's down from 3% in June and it's the first time the index has dipped beneath 3% since March 2021.

A key factor in the lower CPI is groceries, which posted a negligible growth rate of one tenth of a percent over June.

Economists point to a lower CPI as a sign that inflation is finally letting up, which could put pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates as soon as next month.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content