CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Flooding in Charleston prompts road closures

CHARLESTON, S.C. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A flood advisory was issued for parts of Charleston, South Carolina, on August 13, after intense rain swept through the region.

Footage, filmed by John Luke Byrne, shows cars travelling through floodwaters along Jonathan Lucas Street in Charleston.

According to local news reports, multiple roads throughout downtown Charleston were closed on Tuesday night due to flooding.

The National Weather Service (NWS) urged locals to avoid driving through inundated roadways.