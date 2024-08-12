Suspect on the loose following multi-county police chase

SEATTLE (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A suspect is still on the loose after leading police in Seattle on a multi-county chase on Sunday.

A deputy spotted the man slumped at the wheel of the F-550 pickup truck Sunday morning in the area of of 207th Street East.

As the deputy waited for backup, the man began driving away and kept going. That is when the chase began.

When the driver would not adhere to official's prompts to stop, troopers put out spike strips.

Eventually, the driver got off the freeway and fled on foot.

Authorities soon realized that his girlfriend and four-year-old son were in the vehicle.

Police say they are making every effort to track down the suspect.