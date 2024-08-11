Maryland home explodes, killing two people and injuring one other

UPDATE (5:22 PM): At least two people were killed, including the homeowner and a utility contractor, and a third person, living in a neighboring home, was injured.

Video of the aftermath shows the home reduced to a pile of rubble.

Several homes and structures in the community also sustained damage, displacing as many as twelve families.

Authorities say the explosion was so strong, the force could be felt up to three miles away.

The exact cause of the blast is still under investigation, with Master Deputy State Fire Marshal saying, "There has been no official reports of any gas coming from this area. No one actually called 911. No one called BGE and so it's only been isolated to this residence."

BEL AIR, Mary. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - At least one person was killed and two others were injured following a house explosion in Maryland Sunday morning.

The fire department was initially dispatched to the home in Harford County for an exterior gas leak at around 6:42am Eastern.

According to officials, there was an odor of gas within the area, and as crews approached the scene, they found a debris field and called for additional help.

Piles of debris and rubble are all that's left of the home, and it's unclear if anyone was inside that residence.

Officials are still assessing the damage in the neighborhood, but multiple structures are expected to have been affected, including a house right next door where a woman inside was injured.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation as search and rescue operations continue.