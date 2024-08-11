Skip to Content
National-World

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man climbing Eiffel Tower

By ,
today at 12:16 PM
Published 12:37 PM

PARIS (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A person was spotted scaling the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, on Sunday, August 11, as the Associated Press reported that the local police had evacuated the area around the iconic landmark.

Footage recorded by @NFT_XOX showed a shirtless person climbing the outside of the structure.

One person who also recorded video from the scene, @nosoyesther, showed the person on the lower section of the tower, near the Olympic rings, and said that visitors had been evacuated from the tower due to the climber.

The incident comes just hours before the closing ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games was due to start.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content