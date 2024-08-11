CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man climbing Eiffel Tower

PARIS (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A person was spotted scaling the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, on Sunday, August 11, as the Associated Press reported that the local police had evacuated the area around the iconic landmark.

Footage recorded by @NFT_XOX showed a shirtless person climbing the outside of the structure.

One person who also recorded video from the scene, @nosoyesther, showed the person on the lower section of the tower, near the Olympic rings, and said that visitors had been evacuated from the tower due to the climber.

The incident comes just hours before the closing ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games was due to start.