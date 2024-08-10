Jan. 6 rioter sentenced to 20 years in prison

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - One of the most violent January 6 rioters received a 20-year prison sentence on Friday.

David Dempsey, a Donald Trump supporter, stood in front of a gallows and called for Democratic politicians to be hanged during the infamous storming of the Capitol back in 2021.

Dempsey's 20-year sentence is one of the longest handed out in a January 6 case so far.

Prosecutors wanted more than 21 years for Dempsey, saying he "viciously" assaulted multiple police officers at the Capitol.

More than 1,400 people have been arrested in connection with the January 6 attack, and prosecutors have secured more than 1,000 convictions.