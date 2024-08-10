Skip to Content
Funeral held for Florida deputy killed in ambush shooting

today at 10:51 AM
CLERMONT, Fla. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A funeral service was held Saturday for a Florida deputy who was killed last week in what authorities describe as an "ambush" shooting.

Thousands of mourners attended the funeral for Lake County Master Deputy Sheriff Bradley Link.

The sheriff says Link took the lead position entering a home after receiving a report of a disturbance.

He was shot several times by a person inside with a high powered rifle, and Link returned fire until he was out of ammunition.

The sheriff says his bravery allowed other deputies to retreat.

Link was 28-years-old.

A woman who lived at the house faces multiple charges, including premeditated murder. Three other people at the home died from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

