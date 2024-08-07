Twister the cat survives deadly EF4 tornado

GREENFIELD, Iowa (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Twister the cat survived the deadly EF4 Greenfield tornado in May and is now ready for a new home.

Twister, a tuxedo cat, is one of the many animals who were taken in by a pet rescue after the tornado tore through town.

Linda Adams with the pet rescue Aheinz57 said staff believe Twister was a stray before the tornado.

After several weeks of rehabilitation and lots of love, staff say he is ready to find a forever home.

"So, Twister is up for adoption, he's super sweet, we haven't tried him with other cats yet but we think he would be okay he's just a little bit shy right now. One of our volunteers comes and works with Twister and she can pet him and he loves treats and he'd be a great addition to any family." Linda Adams, Aheinz57 Rescue

Adams also said that Twister had a bonded buddy that didn't live through the storm.