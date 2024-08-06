Washington Commanders’ FedEx Field sign comes down

GREATER LANDOVER, Mary. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - This year marks a new chapter for the Washington Commanders and a new chapter for the place the team calls home.

The FedEx signs that gave the Commanders' football stadium its name have come down ahead of the 2024 season.

FedEx secured the naming rights in 1999 when former owner Dan Snyder bought the team. The company announced an end to its naming rights agreement earlier this year, two years prior to the expiration of the current agreement scheduled for 2026.

Following the announcement in February, the team said it was working to secure a new naming rights partner, but so far, none has been named. The stadium is currently known as Commanders Field.

"We have already started the process of identifying our next stadium naming rights partner — a partner who will play a crucial role in ushering in the next era of not only Commanders football but also a robust slate of top live events and concerts," the team said in a statement.

The Commanders Ownership Group, headed by Josh Harris, continues to look for a new home for the team, even as the team readies for a new season with plenty of other changes on the horizon, including a new head coach, coaching staff and a rookie quarterback under center in Number 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels.

In an interview, Harris confirmed he and his team are actively moving forward with plans for a new Commanders stadium and revealed he his advisors have identified three sites.