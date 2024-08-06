Kansas prosecutors issue final report on Marion County Record raid

WICHITA, Kan. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Kansas prosecutors have issued a final report on the raid on the Marion County Record.

Last August, police raided a small town newspaper and the homes of its publisher and a local politician. Now, a report from Kansas prosecutors details what happened.

"The thing that makes us happiest is that after a year they finally said we didn't do anything wrong which kinda perturbs us that it took them that long because they knew it days after the raid," said Eric Meyer, publisher with the Marion County Record.

The report suggests police conducted a poor investigation, leading to inaccurate conclusions. Only former Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody faces charges.

"There are a lot of people that they say didn't do their job, they were incompetent they were bad at their job or they just they got pressured into doing something in the spur of the moment by somebody else and they didn't really follow up on that," Meyer shared.

Meyer believes others should also face repercussions and he plans to loop in more defendants in a federal case.

"You not only have a right to say what you want you have a responsibility to say what you want, people have a responsibility for voicing their concerns so that they can be addressed," Meyer expressed.