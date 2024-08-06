Skip to Content
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Possible tornado spotted in Ontario

By ,
today at 7:38 AM
Published 7:55 AM

ERIE, Ontario (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A possible tornado was spotted over Fort Erie, Ontario, on Monday, August 5, as Environment Canada warned of possible thunderstorms for the area.

Footage filmed by Dan Chamberlain shows a funnel cloud travelling above Fort Erie, a Canadian town neighboring Buffalo, New York, where a suspected tornado was spotted on the same day.

"Fort Erie Weather is different," Chamberlain wrote in a post on X.

Canadian Niagara Power said on Monday evening that power had been restored in Fort Erie and Port Colborne, after multiple outages had been reported across both towns "due to the tornado like conditions experienced earlier."

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

