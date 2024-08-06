CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Possible tornado spotted in Ontario

ERIE, Ontario (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A possible tornado was spotted over Fort Erie, Ontario, on Monday, August 5, as Environment Canada warned of possible thunderstorms for the area.

Footage filmed by Dan Chamberlain shows a funnel cloud travelling above Fort Erie, a Canadian town neighboring Buffalo, New York, where a suspected tornado was spotted on the same day.

"Fort Erie Weather is different," Chamberlain wrote in a post on X.

Canadian Niagara Power said on Monday evening that power had been restored in Fort Erie and Port Colborne, after multiple outages had been reported across both towns "due to the tornado like conditions experienced earlier."