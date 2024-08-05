WNBA star Caitlin Clark surprises students with Back to School backpacks

DES MOINES, Iowa (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Caitlin Clark surprised students at North High School in Des Moines with "Back to School Backpacks" and spent time encouraging student athletes.

On Friday afternoon, over 350 backpacks filled with school supplies and other essentials were distributed to public and parochial students in the Des Moines community.

The backpacks were provided by Nike and stuffed with school supplies donated by Hy-Vee and water bottles supplied by Gatorade.

The event was hosted by the Caitlin Clark Foundation, which is a non-profit organization which focuses on education, nutrition and sport.

Clark hopes her foundation will help students be successful in school and gain confidence in learning.