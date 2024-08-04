Skip to Content
One child dead after a bounce house went airborne

today at 10:58 AM
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A bounce house in Maryland went airborne on Friday, with children inside, and ended in one fatality.

Charles County officials said emergency personnel responded to a 911 call just before 9:30pm, saying that a bounce house had gone somewhere between 15 and 20 feet into the air due to a gust of wind.

The bounce house was set up at a Blue Crabs game to entertain kids while the team played.

It is not clear how many children were inside the bounce house when it became airborne. However, a five-year-old boy had life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to the hospital where he later died.

The same incident also sent another child to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Blue Crabs canceled the game and all activities schedule for Saturday following the incident.

A statement from the team also shared that it will offer counseling and support to families, players and fans who attended the game.

