Sentencing date set for Hunter Biden in connection to criminal gun case

today at 3:08 PM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A sentencing date has been set for Hunter Biden in connection to his criminal gun case in Delaware.

According to a federal judge, Hunter Biden will be sentenced in his criminal gun case on November 13, just eight days after the 2024 presidential election.

Biden was convicted in June of three criminal counts related to his purchase and possession of a revolver while being an illegal drug user.

He faces a maximum possible sentence of 25 years in prison.

Biden faces another criminal trial in Los Angeles federal court next month where he is charged with nine counts stemming from his alleged failure to pay at least $1.4 million in taxes over several years.

His lawyers have asked the judges in both cases to dismiss the charges.

