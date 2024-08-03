Aerosmith announces retirement from touring

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The legendary band "Aerosmith" is retiring from touring.

The iconic band that released hits such as "Dream On," "Walk This Way," and "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" made the announcement on Friday, calling the decision a "difficult, but necessary one."

In the announcement, the band explained that lead singer Steven Tyler is still dealing with the vocal cord injury he suffered last year, adding that a full recovery is not possible.

Tyler fractured his larynx last September, which caused the band to cancel the remaining dates on their Farewell Tour, marking the end of a historic run for the band, which has won four Grammys and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2001.