Michigan parrot found, reunited with his owner

MARQUETTE, Mich. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - After 24 hours and several attempted rescues, a Michigan parrot is now back with his owner.

"Leo" took flight Monday when he escaped his home. The 11-year-old parrot found refuge in some high trees on the campus of Northern Michigan University.

An arborist came to the rescue and tried to lure the parrot down.

The arborist says he offered leo a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. The bird ate half of it, bit him on the hand, and took off before saying, "Who's a good boy?"

Several hours after that incident, Leo was spotted again in trees on the Northern Michigan University campus.

His owner came to coax him down. Leo is now back with his family.