CARACAS, Venezuela (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The Venezuelan opposition leaders, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia and Maria Corina Machado, drew a large crowd of supporters when they appeared in Caracas on July 30 as the country erupted in protests over the result of its presidential election.

Both President Nicolas Maduro and Gonzalez Urrutia have been claiming victory since election authorities said the incumbent had won.