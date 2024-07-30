CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Trailer being flipped during storm in Tennessee

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Security video captured the moment a trailer flipped at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro on Monday, July 29, as severe storms lashed the region.

Video from Middle Tennessee State University shows a gust of wind tossing and dragging an equipment trailer near Floyd Stadium and Reese Field.

No injuries were reported from the trailer flipping over, the university’s news account said.

The National Weather Service (NWS) Nashville warned of winds of up to 60 mph and penny sized hail in the area.