July 29 marks National Lipstick Day

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Monday is the day to pucker up as July 29 is National Lipstick Day.

Lipstick has been used by famous historical figures like Winston Churchill and maybe even George Washington. However, the cosmetic staple hasn't always been seen a positive light.

The British Parliament banned lipstick in 1770, saying that it could trick men into marriage. In the present day, most people like to use lipstick to make a statement or pull an outfit together.

If you decide to celebrate National Lipstick Day, you won't be celebrating alone as many beauty retailers are offering specials.

