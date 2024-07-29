July 29 is National Chicken Wing Day

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - One of America's favorite appetizers' is honored Monday as we celebrate National Chicken Wing Day.

The city of Buffalo, New York proclaimed the holiday back in 1977.

Chicken wings are a must across many establishments as they are a satisfying late night meal. Sweet, spicy, salty, juicy or even crunchy, wings can be perfected to your desired taste.

You can celebrate by finding free wings across many restaurants and bars, have a dipping sauce party with friends, or even entering a contest if you're a daredevil. Do you have what it takes to beat the legend Joey Chestnut?