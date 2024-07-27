Travis Kelce throws glove to fan wearing a Taylor Swift-themed T-shirt

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce threw his gloves to a delighted young fan after spotting her wearing a Taylor Swift-themed Chiefs T-shirt during a training camp in St Joseph, Missouri, on Friday, July 26.

Video of the moment captured by the girl's aunt, Becky Hardin, shows Kelce throw one glove and miss the girl, but then throw a second glove which is caught by the girl’s father, Hardin’s brother, who hands it to his ecstatic daughter.

Hardin said her entire family are "big Chiefs fans" and, in a post on X, "thanked" Kelce and his teammate, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who she said had signed items for her son and two nephews.

"The Chiefs have brought our fam together for generations and I've always wanted to tell Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and the guys how many memories they've given us," Hardin wrote. "We are so lucky to have them...how they treat their friends/fam/and even strangers as role models for our kids."