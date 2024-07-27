Father and son from Missouri clean headstones

ST. LOUIS (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A father-son duo is resurrecting history one headstone at a time as the duo have begun cleaning markers of various residents to restore long-neglected headstones to their former glory.

A father and son are brushing up on history by brushing off the past.

Armed with brushes, scrapers, and a special cleaning solution, Zach Leonard and his 10-year-old son Lincoln have taken on an unusual summer project at Calvary Cemetery: They're restoring long-neglected headstones to their former glory.

"I think it's important to resolve history. Um, doesn't mean if you don't, it's gonna get lost. And to know your past is very important," Lincoln expressed.

What started as a curiosity became a calling. The Leonards came to Calvary Cemetery looking for roots, but found themselves planting seeds of remembrance.

"We found out that I had a great-grandfather, his great-great-grandfather, who was a veteran of World War I and World War II," Zach shared.

That great-grandfather was James Leonard, buried somewhere in these sprawling grounds, but finding him was just the beginning.

"We could really only make out the A-M-E-S of the James. You couldn't really see Leonard. Um, and we were like, 'We should clean this,'" James explained.

And so, armed with determination and a bit of elbow grease, father and son set out to unveil other stories etched in stone.

"It's really an incredible feeling because you've come there to honor someone, and it's almost like they're coming to life a little bit," Zach remarked.

Calvary Cemetery has been around since 1854 and spans 470 acres with over 300,000 graves. It's the final resting place for many notable figures, including General William Tecumseh Sherman and Dred Scott.

But, the Leonards aren't just focused on the famous. They're on a mission to honor those who served, one headstone at a time.

"'Cause if you don't know your past, you can't learn from it and you can't move on," Lincoln further expressed.

For this father and son, it's about more than just cleaning headstones. It's about connecting with history and each other.

"I hope that he learns that, um, acts of kindness don't require an organization or donations," Zach spoke.

"Even if it's something small, everything makes a difference in some way and it can affect a lot of people," Lincoln added.

In a place where time stands still, two generations are ensuring that those who came before us will always shine bright.

"It's easy to do really if you're just willing to take the time," Zach said.

Between cleanings, the Leonards scour online records, uncovering the stories of other Veterans resting in Calvary Cemetery.