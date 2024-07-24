Escalator at JFK International Airport caught on fire

QUEEN, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A fire at John F. Kennedy (JFK) Interational Airport Wednesday morning caused evacuations.

Video captured shows firefighters responding to reports of smoke in Terminal Eight.

Airport officials say an escalator caught fire, forcing the evacuation of some 100 people in the terminal.

Some flights were affected and at least nine people were injured, mostly due to smoke inhalation.

Officials say flights have since resumed and the cause of the fire is under investigation.