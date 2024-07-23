Trump files to overturn $500 million civil fraud judgment

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Donald Trump's lawyers are urging a New York Appeals Court to overturn the nearly $500 million civil fraud judgement against him.

According to paperwork filed with the state's mid-level appeals court, Trump's lawyers said Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron's February 16 finding that Trump lied to banks, insurers and others about his wealth was "erroneous" and "egregious."

The suit was brought by Attorney General Letitia James of New York.

The former president's attorneys argued that many of the deals in question James's suit had occurred long ago and that the statute of limitations for violations it cited had run out.