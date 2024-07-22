Skip to Content
National-World

New report shows which state ranks the highest and lowest for women’s health

By , ,
today at 7:46 AM
Published 8:00 AM

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - A new report released Thursday lists which states rank the best and worst for women's health.

Researchers at the Commonwealth Fund Collected Data from various sources on health care quality, outcomes, and access for women in the U.S.

The report revealed states in the northeast scored the highest. Massachusetts came in the top spot, followed by Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut and New Hampshire.

States with low ratings were spread across the southern half of the country. Mississippi had the lowest score overall, followed by Texas, Nevada, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.

The state-by-state-analysis also included data supported from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Researchers evaluated states on 32 specific metrics, scoring them relative to each other.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content