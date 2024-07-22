New report shows which state ranks the highest and lowest for women’s health

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - A new report released Thursday lists which states rank the best and worst for women's health.

Researchers at the Commonwealth Fund Collected Data from various sources on health care quality, outcomes, and access for women in the U.S.

The report revealed states in the northeast scored the highest. Massachusetts came in the top spot, followed by Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut and New Hampshire.

States with low ratings were spread across the southern half of the country. Mississippi had the lowest score overall, followed by Texas, Nevada, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.

The state-by-state-analysis also included data supported from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Researchers evaluated states on 32 specific metrics, scoring them relative to each other.