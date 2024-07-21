Three dead, seven injured in mass shooting in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Three people are dead and seven more are injured following a mass shooting in West Philadelphia.

The shooting broke out at a large party, where police say there were nearly 150 people in attendance.

With the crime scene spreading out for half a block, and 25 to 30 shell casings spread across the area.

Police believe there were multiple shooters, but so far there have been no arrests and no suspects have been identified.

Police say they are still looking for surveillance footage to see what led to the shooting.