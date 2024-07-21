Companies, airlines and others in recovery mode following global IT outage

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Companies, airlines and businesses are scrambling to recover after last week's global IT outage.

The outage, which came from cybersecurity company Crowdstrike, disrupted major industries across the world, including airports, businesses and broadcasters.

Crowdstrike said a sensor configuration update was to blame for the widespread system crash and blue screens.

Major U.S. airlines grounded flights, leading to global delays. As of Sunday morning, more than 980 flights were canceled, down from Saturday morning's 2,500 canceled flights.

Medical facilities were also affected by the outage, including 51 hospitals in western states. The issue also affected banks, leaving some customers unable to access their money.