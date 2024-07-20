Trump rally shooter surveyed site before his assassination attempt

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Trump rally shooter Thomas Crooks surveyed the site with a drone before his assassination attempt.

Sources familiar with the matter have told NBC News that Crooks flew a DJI camera drone over the rally site just a few hours before Donald Trump spoke.

The overhead view of the site helped Crooks plan his attack.

The drone reconnaissance appears to be another security failure that allowed Crooks to nearly kill the former president.

It's common for the Secret Service to ban drones over areas they are securing though it's unclear if that happened with the Butler rally.