Florida man arrested after writing threats to kill Donald Trump and J.D. Vance

JUNIPER, Fla. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A Florida man is in custody after threatening to kille former President Donald Trump, his Vice President J.D. Vance and their families.

The arrest comes one week after the recent assassination attempt against the former president during a rally in Pennsylvania.

Neighbors were very surprised about the arrest of Michael M. Wiseman, which happened on Friday. While they hardly knew Wiseman, neighbors described him as a quiet man who walked three little dogs. One other person even described him as a nice guy.

Wiseman's wife said that she's embarrassed and mortified.

Juniper police said they started the investigation after tips from the public. Authorities then said they found no gun or mental health issues with Wiseman. Police also said they took it more seriously after Saturday's attempted assassination.

"We take all threats to human beings seriously here at Jupiter Police Department. But, giving light on what happened a couple days ago. We took it a step further. When you get on that keyboard and want to post to social media, really think what your saying, or putting out there." Mike Barbera, Deputy Chief, Jupiter Police Department

Records showed that Wiseman is a registered Democrat.

His arrest comes after Secret Service enhanced security around the former president since last Saturday's assassination attempt.

School buses now line the area where the former president's plane is expected to land on Sunday, and there will also be road closures near Mar-a-Lago, which is expected to begin at 5:00am Eastern.