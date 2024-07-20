Skip to Content
Baby howler monkey brings joy to Alabama zoo

today at 10:48 AM
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The Birmingham Zoo in Alabama was buzzing with excitement after a baby howler monkey, born on June 6, began climbing all over its mom and exploring its habitat.

Parents Matea and Monte welcomed their newest bundle of joy, whose gender is yet to be determined, into their growing family, which includes two sisters, Miko, three, and Myla, one and a half, the zoo said.

The zoo told Storyful a naming contest will happen when the gender is determined.

This newest addition is part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Species Survival Plan, aimed at maintaining healthy populations, the zoo said.

