Suspected gunman reportedly bought ammunition before Trump rally shooting

BETHEL PARK, Penn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The suspected gunman in the Trump assassination attempt reportedly bought ammunition shortly before shooting. Now, the FBI is focusing on a Bethel Park gun shop.

The owner of Allegheny Arms and Gun Works in Bethel Park says FBI agents came to the store on Sunday, the day after 20-year-old Bethel Park resident Thomas Crooks attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump.

While the owner would not confirm or deny if Crooks bought ammo from the shop, sources say Crooks purchased ammunition hours before taking aim at Trump.

"I was shocked because knowing he lived so close to me, that did something like that. It's shocking," said Liam Campbell, a neighbor.

A statement from Allegheny Arms reads in part: "As a responsible member of our community, it is our prerogative to cooperate with law enforcement in every way...Out of respect for the ongoing investigation and that of those affected we will not make any further statements."

Federal investigators have been in and out of the Crooks home over the last few days. They say more than a dozen guns were removed during a search.

Sources say the family has been cooperating with police and Crooks' father even called law enforcement Saturday when he realized his ar rifle and his son were missing. Agents have also been questioning neighbors.

"They are asking the same questions that you guys are asking. 'What do you know?' Have you ever see him?' What do you think of him?' That kind of stuff," said Stephen Riviere, another neighbor.

The FBI says it has conducted more than 100 interviews with law enforcement, rally goers and witnesses.

Investigators have gained access to Crooks' phone and continue to analyze other electronic devices but they say a motive still is not clear.

"He's just quiet. I've never noticed anything off. I mean, he was just a normal kid to me, walking around the neighborhood. I mean, he was just a bid odd," Campbell shared.