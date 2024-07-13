Skip to Content
Two people shot during a vigil ceremony in Maryland

By ,
today at 10:28 AM
Published 10:39 AM

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Mary. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Two people were shot outside of a Maryland high school Friday night.

It happened during a vigil for a group of former football players that were killed in a car crash last weekend.

This all unfolded at 10:00pm Eastern at Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School in Upper Marlboro.

Police said a man and a woman were found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital, where the man was pronounced dead.

Hundreds had been at Wise High School to honor the lives of three former football players, including Minnesota Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson, who were killed in a car crash last week.

At this time, there is no word on a motive or suspect, and it's unclear if the shooting is related to the vigil.

An investigation is ongoing.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

