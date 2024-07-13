Giant sea turtle released back into the ocean

COCOA BEACH, Fla. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A sea turtle, weighing at least 375 pounds, was released back into the ocean off the coast of Cocoa Beach, Florida, on Wednesday, July 10, according to the Brevard Zoo.

Footage released by the zoo shows crowds cheering as the loggerhead turtle was set down on the sand and began making his way to the water.

Biologists with Inwater Research found Bubba in April, who was suffering from injuries to both front flippers and an infestation of marine leeches.

The massive turtle was brought to the zoo's healing center, where he received treatment, the zoo said in a press release.

The zoo estimates Bubba is between 60-75 years old and "likely a great-grandfather," the zoo said.