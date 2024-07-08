Volunteers emerge from Mars simulator one year later

HOUSTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A major step forward Saturday for NASA's mission to send astronauts to Mars.

Late Saturday, four volunteers emerged from more than a full year in isolation here on Earth. 378 days to be exact.

All to simulate and study what it would be like for humans to live on Mars, and that meant mock spacewalks, and even growing and harvesting some crops in practice Martian habitats.

The mission's commander, Kelly Haston, says that while it was hard to leave loved ones behind.

"During this mission, these people have given an incredible richness of shared experience and conversation, a gift of love and support that made this year possible. I am humbled that being away on a one year Mars analog brought me closer to those I was with and those I left back at home." Kelly Haston, CHAPEA Mission Commander

The crew became especially close during their isolation.

"I am so proud and honored to be part of this crew and project and to be a part of a small incremental part of the work being done here on Earth that will one day enable humans to explore and live on Mars," Haston expressed.

NASA is hoping to send astronauts to the red planet in the late 2030s.