Judge in former President Trump’s classified documents case delays trial

today at 11:29 AM
Published 11:54 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The judge in former President Donald Trump's classified document case has granted more trial delays.

On Saturday, Judge Aileen Cannon granted Trump's request for further briefing on the issue of presidential immunity.

The ruling is the latest fallout from the Supreme Court's presidential immunity decision on Monday, July 1, which ruled that trump has immunity from prosecution for some conduct as president.

The judge also paused two upcoming deadlines for Trump and his co-defendants.

There is no trial date in sight in the classified documents case. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

