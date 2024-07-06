Texas woman dies following boat accident, two men arrested

WILLIS, Texas (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A Texas woman has drowned and two men were arrested after police say they were operating a boat on Lake Conroe while intoxicated on July 4.

Authorities say the drowning happened after 9:00pm Central.

They say 31-year-old Jerri MacMeekin was not wearing a life jacket when she fell off the back of the boat. Three people jumped in the water to save her, but were unsuccessful.

Her brother-in-law and another man were arrested and charged with boating while intoxicated.

Investigators say the two men were each operating separate boats that were traveling together at the time of the drowning.