Skip to Content
National-World

140 years since France gives the Statue of Liberty to United States

By ,
today at 6:39 AM
Published 6:49 AM

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - On July 4, 1884, the Statue of Liberty was presented to the U.S. ambassador in Paris as a commemoration of the friendship between France and the United States.

French historian and abolitionist Édouard de Laboulaye proposed a monument in 1865 to honor the upcoming centennial of U.S. independence in 1876.

Sculptor Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi joined the project in 1870, drawing sketches of a large robed woman holding a torch. Bartholdi had previously proposed a very similar statue for the opening of the Suez Canal in Egypt.

Work on the statue formally began in France in 1875, where the statue was initially called, "Liberty Enlightening the World."

Engineer Gustave Eiffel joined the project in 1879, leading the project to completion in 1884 with the Statue of Liberty standing just over 151 feet high and weighing 225 tons.

After the July 4 presentation to Ambassador Levi Morton in Paris that year, the statue was disassembled and shipped to New York City, where it was reconstructed on New York's Ellis Island.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content