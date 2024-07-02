Two teens killed, one child injured following shooting in Atlanta

ATLANTA (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Two teens are dead and another child is injured after an early Tuesday morning shooting at an Atlanta apartment complex.

Police responded to the scene just before 1:00am Eastern.

A 13-year-old was found dead at the scene. A second 13-year-old and a 12-year-old were taken to local hospitals with injuries. Sadly, the other 13-year-old also died.

"Obviously, any shooting is tragic, but when we have juveniles it makes it more so," said Andrew Smith, Atlanta Homicide Commander.

Police are still investigating the exact circumstances of the shooting.