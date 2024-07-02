Trump’s legal team moves to postpone sentencing

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Donald Trump's legal team is moving to throw out the conviction in his hush money case in New York.

Attorneys for Trump filed a letter with Judge Juan Merchan Monday seeking to postpone next week's sentencing and set aside the verdict in his criminal trial, based on the Supreme Court's immunity ruling.

The lawyers aim to brief Judge Merchan on the relevance of the high court's immunity decision and the fact that evidence from his time in office cannot be used against him.

According to two people with direct knowledge of the matter, Trump's attorneys are seeking to throw out his conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

The motion comes just ten days before Trump is scheduled to be sentenced in the New York trial.