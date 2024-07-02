Skip to Content
Ohio police officer ran over by motorcycle, reported to be in stable condition

today at 5:56 AM
Published 6:09 AM

CLEVELAND (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A Cleveland police officer was hospitalized Monday night after being run over by a motorcycle.

According to officials, the person who hit the officer may have been riding in a group of about 50 dirtbikes and ATVs, driving recklessly around the city.

It happened at the intersection of West 25th Street and Detroit Avenue, near the Detroit-Superior bridge.

The officer, whose identity has not been released, was taken to a local hospital where he is said to be in stable condition.

The driver of the motorcycle sped off following the incident.

So far, no arrests have been made.

