(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - International Sushi Day falls on June 18th to celebrate the Japanese specialty.

Sushi has become a global phenomenon over the last few decades as western cultures became open to the idea of raw fish.

If you've never had sushi before, the Philadelphia Roll is often a favorite for newcomers. This roll contains salmon, avocado, and cream cheese.

Don't forget it's customary to eat sushi in one bite unless you're a child!