Homeless facility in Tennessee steps up to help homeless Veterans
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Homelessness is getting the attention of a lot of organizations in Nashville, and now one is stepping in help with new transitional housing for veterans who don't have a place to call home.
Operation Stand Down Tennessee is cutting the ribbon to a new facility that will centralize their locations across Nashville.
"Community is a huge part of getting back on your feet, but now you have a private secure space that you can go into. It's a home, it's a transitional home and we want to prepare you. And what do you need in your permanent home? This is going to help you."Eden Murrie, CEO, Operation Stand Down Tennessee