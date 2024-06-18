Skip to Content
National-World

Homeless facility in Tennessee steps up to help homeless Veterans

By ,
today at 6:50 AM
Published 6:59 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Homelessness is getting the attention of a lot of organizations in Nashville, and now one is stepping in help with new transitional housing for veterans who don't have a place to call home.

Operation Stand Down Tennessee is cutting the ribbon to a new facility that will centralize their locations across Nashville.

"Community is a huge part of getting back on your feet, but now you have a private secure space that you can go into. It's a home, it's a transitional home and we want to prepare you. And what do you need in your permanent home? This is going to help you."

Eden Murrie, CEO, Operation Stand Down Tennessee
Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content