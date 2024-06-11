Pro-Palestinian protesters hold demonstration outside NYC exhibit

NEW YORK (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Pro-Palestine protesters set off flares and smoke bombs during a demonstration in New York City on June 10, outside an exhibit honoring the victims of the October 7 Nova Music Festival attack.

The exhibition, titled "October 7th, 06:29 am The Moment Music Stood Still," aimed to recreate the events of the attack on the Tribe of Nova festival that took place in southern Israel.

X user @abbaleh said they filmed these videos of protesters waving Palestinian flags, setting off flares and chanting "long live the Intifada" outside the event.